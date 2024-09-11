73°
Latest Weather Blog
Power outages amid Hurricane Francine's moving over Louisiana
This story will operate as a running list of power outages across the state as Hurricane Francine moves over Louisiana and in its aftermath. You can check the outages here.
Last updated: 6:05 p.m. Wednesday
Ascension: 4,291 (6.98%)
Assumption: 4,144 (39.69%)
Iberia: 1,918 (5.35%)
Iberville: 1,194 (12.79%)
Livingston: 3,122 (4.31%)
Trending News
St. John: 1,909 (9.83%)
St. Mary: 11,961 (62.91%)
Tangipahoa: 2,448 (3.35%)
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Southern football still preparing for game week despite Hurricane Francine's arrival
-
Saints dominate Panthers to open season, offense explodes for 47 points
-
McKinley wins Downtown Showdown
-
Southern beats Savannah State in home opener 42-10
-
LSU defeats Nicholls State 44-21 in their home opener