Power outages amid Hurricane Francine's moving over Louisiana

2 hours 2 minutes 55 seconds ago Wednesday, September 11 2024 Sep 11, 2024 September 11, 2024 4:11 PM September 11, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

This story will operate as a running list of power outages across the state as Hurricane Francine moves over Louisiana and in its aftermath. You can check the outages here. 

Last updated: 6:05 p.m. Wednesday

Ascension: 4,291 (6.98%) 

Assumption: 4,144 (39.69%)

Iberia: 1,918 (5.35%)

Iberville: 1,194 (12.79%)

Livingston: 3,122 (4.31%)

St. John: 1,909 (9.83%)

St. Mary: 11,961 (62.91%)

Tangipahoa: 2,448 (3.35%) 

