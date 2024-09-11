Power outages amid Hurricane Francine's moving over Louisiana

This story will operate as a running list of power outages across the state as Hurricane Francine moves over Louisiana and in its aftermath. You can check the outages here.

Last updated: 6:05 p.m. Wednesday

Ascension: 4,291 (6.98%)

Assumption: 4,144 (39.69%)

Iberia: 1,918 (5.35%)

Iberville: 1,194 (12.79%)

Livingston: 3,122 (4.31%)

St. John: 1,909 (9.83%)

St. Mary: 11,961 (62.91%)

Tangipahoa: 2,448 (3.35%)