Kids transported to hospital after school bus morning trip possibly got sickening high

Wednesday, January 15 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Investigators are working to determine whether students ingested drugs - likely marijuana - before getting sick on a school bus Wednesday morning.

Three students were taken to the hospital from the bus when it stopped around 8 a.m. near the Beechwood Superintendent Academy, in the Scotlandville area.

Baton Rouge Police, paramedics and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office responded.  Deputies have taken over the investigation.

All three students were last said to be in stable condition.

A total of seven students were evaluated and only the three were taken to the hospital after the bus driver became concerned and reported to school administrators were "behaving as if they ingested drugs."  

The students are high school-aged, authorities said. 

