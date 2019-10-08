66°
Key witness in Ukraine-Trump investigation ordered not to appear for deposition
WASHINGTON - The State Department has instructed Gordon Sondland, US ambassador to the European Union, not to appear Tuesday for a scheduled interview with House committees leading the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.
Sondland appeared to be a key figure in the president's attempt to persuade Ukraine's new government to commit to an investigation into his political opponents.
According to Sondland's lawyer, Robert Luskin, the ambassador is "profoundly disappointed" he will not testify before Congress today.
He has no choice but to comply. "He is a sitting Ambassador and employee of State and is required to follow their direction," Luskin said.
