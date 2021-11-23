Kevin Spacey ordered to pay $31m to studio behind Netflix's 'House of Cards'

Kevin Spacey

Actor, Kevin Spacey, is required to pay nearly $31 million to the studio behind 'House of Cards,' the hit Netflix series Spacey once starred in.

According to BBC News, the restitution is due to the Spacey's breach of contract following sexual harassment allegations made against him.

The ruling that required the actor's payment was handed down last year, but kept secret.

It only became public on Monday after attorneys for MRC, which is the studio that created 'House of Cards,' filed a court petition to confirm the award.

Since 2017, Spacey has faced several sexual assault allegations and denied any wrongdoing.

As a result of such accusations, the 62-year-old actor lost his starring role in 'House of Cards.'

He was accused of creating a "toxic" work environment on set by allegedly making crude comments and touching young staffers without their consent.

So, MRC and Netflix both fired Spacey from 'House of Cards' and wrote him out of the show.

MRC says this decision came with a hefty price tag, as its writers had already begun working on the show's next season with episodes that included Spacey's character.

MRC filed a lawsuit in January 2019, seeking to recover the costs and arguing that Spacey's actions violated the its sexual harassment policy.

Attorneys on both sides heard from more than 20 people during an eight-day confidential arbitration hearing in February 2020, according to entertainment outlet, Variety.

The ruling required Spacey and his production companies, M Profitt Productions and Trigger Street Productions, to pay MRC damages, lawyers fees and court costs.

Spacey appealed the decision, and his request was denied this month.