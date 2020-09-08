Latest Weather Blog
Kevin Dobson, 'Kojak' and 'Knots Landing' actor, dies at 77
Kevin Dobson, an actor best known for starring roles in two television series called “Kojak” and “Knots Landing,” died on Sunday, Variety reports.
Word of Dobson's death was released by the United Veterans Council of San Joaquin County on Monday afternoon. As a veteran, he'd once served as chairman of the organization.
After his service with the armed forces, in the 1960's Dobson shifted his focus to acting and earned roles on shows like “One Life to Live,” “The Doctors,” “The Mod Squad,” “Emergency!” and “Cannon.”
He became widely popular after taking on his first starring role on the CBS series, “Kojak,” in which he played detective Bobby Crocker, opposite star Telly Savalas’ lead role as lieutenant Theo Kojak.
The show aired for five seasons from 1973-1978.
Dobson is survived by his wife Susan and their three children.
He was 77 years old.
Oh, no, dear, sweet Kevin Dobson! I adored him. This pic is from LOVE LETTERS (thank you, Shelley Herman), a play we did as a fundraiser at the Group Rep Theatre. Kevin was a kind, caring, loving man. He always supported the Veterans. So many wonderful stories! RIP Kevin!?? pic.twitter.com/TdfAZFhJdh— Janet Wood (@ThisisJanetWood) September 7, 2020
Rest In Peace my friend... https://t.co/bEj4eJMHPj— John O'Hurley ?????? (@ImJohnOHurley) September 7, 2020
The performer spent much of his off time advocating for war veterans. https://t.co/U0Ls4Yex8L— HuffPost (@HuffPost) September 8, 2020
