Kentucky Mayor discovers woman hiding in cellar of one of his homes

The Mayor of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Bruce Wilkerson, discovered that a woman was hiding in the cellar of a home he was renovating. Photo: City of Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, KY - The mayor of Bowling Green, Kentucky was more than a little startled to discover a woman hiding in the cellar of one of his homes, Wednesday morning.

According to ABC News, Mayor Bruce Wilkerson said he heard strange noises and smelled cigarette smoke outside of the home he'd been renovating. So, he checked the cellar and found traces of blood on its doors as well as a bag containing women's leggings.

He left the cellar and when the home's electricity went out, he returned and discovered the owner of the leggings hiding out in the cellar.

He told reporters she didn't say much, only that she was "hiding from someone," and that after stating this she fled.

The mayor said he doesn’t know when the woman started living in his cellar, but noted she did not steal anything from the house.

Wilkerson said he wanted to let people know about the report before “a story would come out that I had a lady locked up in my cellar.”

Bowling Green Police have not identified a suspect.