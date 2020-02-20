Kenner caretaker caught on camera abusing man with cerebral palsy has been arrested

Photo: WWL-TV

KENNER, La. - Authorities arrested a Kenner caretaker after a "nanny cam" caught him mistreating a bedridden man with cerebral palsy.

The camera captured 39-year-old Patrick Bowden abusing the 26-year-old patient over the course of two months. According to WWL-TV, the video allegedly shows Bowden shoving the victim's forehead, twisting his arm, slapping him and grabbing him by the neck.

Bowden was arrested Thursday night in his home. Officials say he admitted to the abuse, telling them that he'd been abusing his patient since he started taking care of him in Sept. 2019.

The caretaker claimed that his PTSD caused him to abuse the patient. Bowden later admitted that he was never diagnosed with PTSD.

Bowden is currently facing 10 counts of battery of the infirmed. Authorities believe that after they review more video that number will grow.