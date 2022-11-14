Kennedy's governor's poll shaking up the race

BATON ROUGE - Less than a week after re-securing his spot in the US Senate Chamber, John Kennedy is now eyeing the Louisiana Governor's Mansion.

"These numbers take my breath away. They take my breath away," said Kennedy, of his more than 60 percent of the vote on election night last week.

Now, according to a gubernatorial poll paid for by his campaign, he's the one to beat in 2023 too.

Kennedy has remained coy about his governor hopes, but now says he's giving it 'serious consideration' based on these numbers.

According to the poll, of a sampling of 800 Louisiana voters, 21.7% said they would send Kennedy to the Governor's Mansion.

1. John Kennedy (R) 21.7%

2. Shawn Wilson (D) 18.2%

3. Jeff Landry (R) 12.8%

4. Billy Nungesser (R) 6.9%

5. Bill Cassidy (R) 5.8%

6. Garret Graves (R) 5.3%

7. Hunter Lundy (I) 2.3%

8. John Schroder (R) 0.6%

9. Sharon Hewitt (R) 0.3%

Undecided/Don’t Know 25.6%

Refused 0.4%

Nungesser and Schroder say they aren't making any decisions yet, as Kennedy hasn't officially said he will run.

"We'll have to look at the polling and see. If not, I'll run for re-election. Hopefully the people of Louisiana will have me again," Nungesser said.

The Louisiana GOP is doubling down on AG Jeff Landry, officially giving him their endorsement Monday morning after Kennedy's statement.