Kenilworth Charter School to move school to Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE - A charter school in Baton Rouge is one step closer to finding a permanent home after having to use a building from the East Baton Rouge Parish school district.

Now, Kenilworth Science and Technology Charter School has a plan for the building, but there are concerns about traffic in the area.

“From the way they've laid out the plans it looks like the traffic is not going to be bad, like they've figured out how families are going to get in and out,” Councilwoman Laurie Adams said.

The new location sits in a pretty congested part of Siegen Lane directly across the street from a Winn-Dixie and right next to a swimming school. Traffic already backs up now.

“I work at a school, so I will say there's always morning and afternoon traffic around a school, but I think there's enough capacity on Siegen that this will be okay,” Adams said.

The hundreds of students who attend Kenilworth Charter School will be trading their old school building for the new one on Siegen.

“My understanding is that the Kenilworth Science and Technology School was using an East Baton Rouge Parish asset and that the school board wanted to take that building back,” she said. "They wanted to renovate it and put a new school, a new program in that building."

Which led Kenilworth to ask the Metro council to approve their plan, so they can build a brand new school.

“This is the last step. So once you receive your zoning, once you receive your approval here at council zoning, then you're on to permitting, designing your project, and eventually starting to build."

It was unanimously approved Wednesday.

The school declined to do an interview, but a spokesperson told WBRZ a traffic study was done before, and they will implement a plan with their bus drivers.

The school will remain in their current building for this upcoming school year.