Keep Tiger Town Beautiful teams up with US Army to clean up Mississippi River bank

BATON ROUGE- Volunteers from Keep Tiger Town Beautiful and the US Army teamed up to clean the bank of the Mississippi River after record low levels exposed plenty of trash and debris.

“The Army called me and said they wanted to do a service day with us. Since they’re downtown already, I said the river is historically low right now, so why don’t we just meet out there and do a huge cleanup," Jennifer Richardson, founder of Keep Tiger Town Beautiful, said.

“Every year around Veteran’s day we like to do some kind of community event, and this year we’re teaming up with the Red Stick Kiwanis club and Keep Tiger Town Beautiful and even LSU ROTC and we’re cleaning up along the river bank here," Lt. Col. Adam Marsh, Commander of the Baton Rouge Battalion, said.

The group met Wednesday morning on the levee. Richardson says the opportunities to pick up litter around town are plentiful, and volunteers are always needed.

“Please join us if you can. We do this 6-7 days a week. We have different times you can join. We’d love for you to come out and help beautify our city," said Richardson.

You can click here to find more information on Keep Tiger Town Beautiful.