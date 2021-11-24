Keanu Reeves, Winona Ryder's accidental wedding possibly one of Hollywood's longest marriages

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder have been married since 1992 and during the wedding, one of the actors didn't even realize the ceremony was real.

The wedding took place during the production of Francis Ford Coppola's film, 'Bram Stoker's Dracula.'

During a recent interview with Esquire, Reeves, 57, explained that real priests officiated the wedding scene and at the time, he didn't realize it.

"We did a whole take of a marriage ceremony with real priests," Reeves said. "Winona says we are [married]. Coppola says we are. So I guess we're married... under the eyes of God."

CNN noted a 2018 Entertainment Weekly interview with the two actors while they were promoting their rom-com "Destination Wedding," and Ryder, 50, confirmed that she believed she and her co-star were actually married.

"In that scene, Francis [Ford Coppola] used a real Romanian priest," she said. "We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So I think we're married."

Ryder had to remind Reeves that they had done the entire ceremony, including saying "I do."

"Don't you remember that?," Ryder asked Reeves. "It was on Valentine's Day."

"Oh my gosh, we're married," Reeves replied.

Their 29-year-long marriage may be one of Hollywood's longest-standing unions.