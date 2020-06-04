Kanye West donates $2 million, pays for George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter's college tuition

Image via Jimmy Kimmel Live

Kanye West has donated $2 million to support the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery, CNN reports.

The donation includes funding for legal fees for both Arbery and Taylor's families, and funding to black-owned businesses in crisis in his native Chicago and other cities.

On the day of Floyd's memorial service, West also established a 529 education plan for Gianna Floyd, the 6-year-old daughter of George Floyd. This will fully cover her future college tuition.

The donation comes as a demonstration against Floyd, Arbery, and Taylor's deaths. West, along with many other celebrities, are taking a stance against systematic racism, police brutality, and action from political leadership.

In addition to West's donation Thursday, three of the four Minneapolis Police officers arrested in Floyd's death made their first court appearance, and the Floyd family held the first of many memorial services.

Derek Chauvin, the police officer that pinned Floyd to the ground by his neck for nearly nine minutes, was arrested and charged last week. Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder.

Three white men have been arrested in the death of Arbery, a black man who was fatally shot while jogging outside in Georgia late February.

Taylor was an EMT in Kentucky, where she was shot at least eight times in March when three officers entered her apartment by force. The FBI has an ongoing investigation into her death.