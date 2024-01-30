Kait Harmon - Multimedia Journalist

Kait Harmon is a multimedia journalist who joined WBRZ’s 2une In team in January of 2024.

Kait hails from Austin, Texas, where she attended the University of Texas at Austin, graduating with a degree in journalism and sports media. While at UT-Austin, she never shied away from cheering on her beloved LSU Tigers, but she found an immense passion for covering the Texas Longhorns at her school’s newspaper, The Daily Texan. Originally from Southern California, Kait became a Texan when she was seven years old.

Before joining WBRZ, Kait worked at Texas Athletics, writing feature stories for Longhorn student-athletes. In college, Kait had multiple internships at lifestyle publications and sports media companies.

Kait took a Public Issues journalism class at UT-Austin during the spring of her senior year that revealed to her her true passion for storytelling. It was in that class and covering a water insecurity beat that she realized the importance of local news.

Upon graduating, Kait began her master’s in mass communication at the University of Florida. Kait has always dreamed of being an LSU Tiger and as the story continues to unfold, she is now a transfer graduate student at LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication. Kait is increasingly captivated by the current national landscape of media bias, and she plans to research its ever-evolving state in her studies.

In Austin, Kait enjoyed running and walking in the hot Texas sunshine, spending time with family and friends, playing and watching sports, reading and was heavily involved in Young Life and her church. As she gets acclimated to the Capital City, she hopes to find that same joy in her new home.

Connect with Kait on X (Twitter): @kait_harmon