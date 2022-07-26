Juveniles facing prostitution charges after botched robbery set-up at Port Allen motel

PORT ALLEN - Two juvenile suspects are facing additional charges for prostitution after plotting out a robbery that ended with one of them shooting the other by mistake.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the teenagers, a 15-year-old boy and his 16-year-old girlfriend, lured the victim to a room at the Baton Rouge West Inn Monday morning by promising him he could pay for sex with the girl.

Once the man arrived, the teens ambushed him, taking his wallet and keys at gunpoint. A struggle ensued between the man and the teenage boy, and the teen's girlfriend accidentally shot her accomplice in the confusion.

All three involved in the deal were later taken into custody.

The 15-year-old suspect was treated at a hospital and later sent home with an ankle monitor. The 16-year-old girl was booked into a juvenile jail in the Lafayette area.

Both teenagers were arrested for armed robbery and illegal possession of weapons. Officials said Tuesday that the girl and her boyfriend are also facing charges of prostitution and inciting prostitution, respectively.

The crime, just one of many violent acts committed by juveniles in West Baton Rouge Parish. Officials with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office believe the issue is out of control.

“We cannot keep slapping these kids on the wrist. And I’m not talking about a kid stealing candy out of the candy store. I’m talking about kids out here committing violent acts. If you are old enough to pull the trigger on someone and attempt to take someone’s life, you are old enough to go to prison," said Zack Simmers, spokesperson for WBRSO.

The man who was robbed is also facing charges for soliciting a prostitute. It's unclear whether he will face additional charges for soliciting a minor.

Both teens are set to appear in court Wednesday.