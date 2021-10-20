Juvenile jail escapee still on the run; police believe girlfriend helped him get away

BATON ROUGE - Investigators believe a woman drove from Monroe to Baton Rouge to pick up her boyfriend after he and four others escaped a juvenile jail late last week.

Malik Williams, 18, and the other four inmates escaped the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center on Oct. 14 after they allegedly attacked three guards using a shank late that night. The other four teens were captured during the overnight manhunt, but Williams remains on the run as of Wednesday, Oct. 20.

On Tuesday, police filed an arrest warrant for Williams' girlfriend, 20-year-old Shameka Holloman. One of the escapees told officers that Holloman, who lives in the Monroe area, drove to Baton Rouge on the night of the jailbreak to give Williams a ride.

When contacted by police, Holloman claimed she was in Monroe all week and never drove down to Baton Rouge. However, phone records show she left Monroe around 10 p.m. on the night of Williams' escape and that her cell signal was pinging off cell towers in the area as late as 1 o'clock in the morning.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Holloman still is not in police custody. She's wanted as an accessory after the fact to aggravated escape.