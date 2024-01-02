Juvenile injured after unknown suspect shot at house off North Foster Drive

BATON ROUGE - A juvenile was taken to a hospital after a reported shooting off North Foster Drive Monday evening.

Officials said the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday on Sherwood Street. One person, a juvenile, was injured and taken to a hospital, but there was no word on the severity of their injuries.

