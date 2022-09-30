Latest Weather Blog
Juvenile arrested over fake threats to St. Tammany Fair; law enforcement increasing security
COVINGTON - Authorities are increasing security at the St. Tammany Parish Fair after false rumors about a shooting threat circulated on social media.
The Covington Police Department said they were notified of the rumors around 11 a.m. Friday.
Investigators soon discovered the claims were posted by a juvenile "to generate fear within the community" but determined there was no actual threat. The juvenile was arrested and faces a charge of terrorizing.
Despite no credible threat to the parish fair, authorities say they're amping up security going forward as a preventative measure.
Covington police released the following statement about fair security Friday:
"To put everyone at further ease the Covington Police Department and the St Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office have beefed up their officer presence at the St Tammany Parish Fair and will continue to provide quality protection to ensure everyone has an enjoyable and safe fair weekend."
