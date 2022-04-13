82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Juvenile arrested after shooting at group of people in Assumption Parish

2 hours 22 minutes 8 seconds ago Wednesday, April 13 2022 Apr 13, 2022 April 13, 2022 12:53 PM April 13, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BELLE ROSE - Police have arrested a 17-year-old accused of firing a gun at a group of people.

The Assumption Parish Sherriff's Office arrested the teen Wednesday after investigating the incident, which happened on April 4. 

The sheriff's office did not report any injuries but said bullet holes were found in a home and a vehicle.

The juvenile was taken into custody on charges of aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments and five counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days