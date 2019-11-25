Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg released from Johns Hopkins Hospital

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was released from the hospital, Sunday.

She’d been admitted Friday for fever and chills.

National Public Radio reports that Ginsburg addressed her recent health concerns earlier this summer, telling NPR, “There was a senator, I think it was after my pancreatic cancer, who announced with great glee that I was going to be dead within six months. That senator, whose name I have forgotten, is now himself dead, and I," she continued, "am very much alive."

Ginsburg has not indicated any intention of giving up her seat, but should she do so before next year’s election, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has already said he would move quickly to fill the vacancy.