Justice Department agrees to drop release restrictions for Reagan shooter, John Hinckley Jr.

John Hinckley Jr.

WILLIAMSBURG, Virginia - It was forty years ago that John Hinckley Jr. attempted to assassinate then President Ronald Reagan, and now the Justice Department is on track to free Hinckley from the strict conditions of release he's been living under for several years.

According to CNN, since Hinckley was released from a mental hospital in 2016, he's lived in Williamsburg, Virginia, with his mother.

The deal he struck with the Justice Department would mean "unconditional release" for Hinckley without restrictions on his movements or Internet activity.

But nothing is set in stone just yet. A hearing regarding the matter remains ongoing, and before Hinckley's unconditional release is official a judge has to approve the deal.

If approved, the terms of the deal will go into effect in June of 2022, according to Hinckley's attorney.

The assassination attempt against President Reagan took place on March 30, 1981 in Washington, D.C. as Reagan was returning to his limousine after a speaking engagement at the Washington Hilton.

Hinckley planned the attack as a way to impress actress Jodie Foster, with whom he had become obsessed.

A medical evaluation shortly after the attack revealed that Hinckley suffered from what was then known as, " Schizotypal Personality (principal diagnosis); Borderline Personality; Narcissistic Personality; Major Depression, recurrent, in partial remission; and Schizoid Personality (premorbid).Mr. Hinckley is suffering from a severe, chronic mental disorder," according to court documents obtained by the New York Times.