Just a few showers today, Washout coming tomorrow with a steep temperature drop

Wednesday won’t be a total washout… just a bad hair day.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: Light shower activity will be around today. The Baton Rouge area may catch a shower in the morning hours then the showers will become more numerous and move further north in the afternoon. Between the showers, temperatures will be warming into the mid-70s. After sunset, showers will be back all across the area and continue on and off all night. Temperatures tonight will be in the 60s.

Up Next: Thursday will be the rainiest day with a few thunderstorms in the mix. You can expect showers and storms all day. Temperatures on Thursday will still make a run at 70 degrees in the morning. Cold air will be moving in with the rain and temperatures will drop throughout the day. Temperatures will be in the 40s as we wake up on Friday morning. Afternoon highs will be back in the 50s and overnight lows down in the 30s. High temperatures by Sunday will struggle to hit the 50s and overnight lows will be below freezing.

We are still monitoring the chance for wintery precipitation associated with these chilly temperatures. The uncertainty is still high. Right now all the precipitation in the forecast through Saturday is forecast to be rain. Come next week, Monday temperatures will be in the 40s during the day and in the 20s at night. There is now a chance for precipitation on Monday. Since it will be so cold, there is a chance we will see something frozen. It will depend on the time of day and temperatures in the upper atmosphere. Stay with us as we track it out! Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

