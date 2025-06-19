74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Juneteenth celebrations held across capital area

1 hour 55 minutes 54 seconds ago Thursday, June 19 2025 Jun 19, 2025 June 19, 2025 10:01 PM June 19, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - Many celebrated Juneteenth across the capital area Thursday, including in Livingston and Iberville parishes.

In Denham Springs at the Lockhart Park Gym, campers heard speeches, live performances and received recognition for academic achievements; at the Carl Grant Civic Center in Plaquemine, several people were honored and people listened to musical performances.

Trending News

WBRZ also covered Southern University's celebration. For more events on Friday and this weekend across the capital area, check here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days