Juneteenth celebrations held across capital area
DENHAM SPRINGS - Many celebrated Juneteenth across the capital area Thursday, including in Livingston and Iberville parishes.
In Denham Springs at the Lockhart Park Gym, campers heard speeches, live performances and received recognition for academic achievements; at the Carl Grant Civic Center in Plaquemine, several people were honored and people listened to musical performances.
WBRZ also covered Southern University's celebration. For more events on Friday and this weekend across the capital area, check here.
