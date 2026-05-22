LDH: SNAP benefits will no longer be able to be used out-of-state with few exceptions

BATON ROUGE — The state health department said that, starting Tuesday, Louisiana Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program recipients will only be able to use their EBT cards for purchases made within the state and within ZIP codes adjacent to Louisiana's border in neighboring states.

The Louisiana Department of Health said this change intends to protect benefits from fraud and out-of-state use.

The change will not affect EBT cardholders who shop at Louisiana stores and through approved online retailers.

SNAP recipients who are traveling and need temporary access to make purchases outside of Louisiana can request a short-term exemption at lifeincheckebt.com, by calling 888-LAHelp-U (888-524-3578) or by visiting a local LDH SNAP office.