Juneteenth events in and around the capital city

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Juneteenth, a federal holiday celebrating the emancipation of slaves in the United States, is just around the corner. 

Here is a list of some events taking place to celebrate!

This is not an exhaustive list. If you don't see an event you believe should be here, email us at news@wbrz.com!

June 7
Delta Sigma Theta hosting a Juneteenth dance concert at the Frank Hayden Fine Arts Theater at 6:30 p.m in Baton Rouge

June 12
Donaldsonville's Juneteenth celebration starts with Author Talk at 1201 Maginnis Street at 6:30 p.m.

June 13
Food distribution in Donaldsonville with Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank

June 14
Donaldsonville's Juneteenth Music Festival in Louisiana Square from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

June 19
Iberville Parish's celebration at the Carl F. Grant Civic center at 2 p.m.
Southern University's celebration at the John B. Cade Library from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

June 20
St. Gabriel's celebration at the St. Gabriel Community Center from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

June 21
Baton Rouge's celebration at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Port Allen's celebration at the Williams and Lee Community Center with food and live entertainment

June 22
Port Allen continues celebrations with a senior luncheon and live music

