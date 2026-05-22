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16-year-old arrested on battery charges in Assumption Parish
PIERRE PART – Assumption Parish deputies arrested a teenager on battery charges after hospitalizing a person with "significant injuries."
On May 12, deputies responded to a healthcare facility to find a person being treated for injuries sustained earlier that day. The person told authorities that a juvenile attacked them.
Deputies eventually identified a 16-year-old suspect, taking them into custody on Thursday.
They were booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on second-degree battery charges, but have been ruled to be held in a juvenile facility.
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