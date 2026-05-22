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16-year-old arrested on battery charges in Assumption Parish

4 hours 24 minutes 59 seconds ago Friday, May 22 2026 May 22, 2026 May 22, 2026 6:14 AM May 22, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PIERRE PART – Assumption Parish deputies arrested a teenager on battery charges after hospitalizing a person with "significant injuries." 

On May 12, deputies responded to a healthcare facility to find a person being treated for injuries sustained earlier that day. The person told authorities that a juvenile attacked them. 

Deputies eventually identified a 16-year-old suspect, taking them into custody on Thursday. 

They were booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on second-degree battery charges, but have been ruled to be held in a juvenile facility. 

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