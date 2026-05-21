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Deputies: 24-year-old Baton Rouge woman dies in crash along La. 1 in West Baton Rouge Parish
PORT ALLEN — A Baton Rouge woman died in a fatal crash that happened late Wednesday night along La. 1 in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Deputies said that 24-year-old Taniya Smith died in the single-vehicle crash around 11:30 p.m. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of La. 1 on the south side of the Intracoastal Canal Bridge.
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating what led to the crash.
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