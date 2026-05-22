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Sheriff: 2 injured after shooting in Loranger; deputies searching for at least 1 shooter
LORANGER — Two people were taken to the hospital after a late Thursday night shooting in Loranger, Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Gerald Sticker said.
Around 11:40 p.m., Sticker said that his deputies were working to identify at least one shooter after the incident on North St. Charles Avenue off Loranger Road.
"We're still processing the scene," the sheriff said in a social media video.
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