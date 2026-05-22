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Wednesday morning pursuit on La. 621 in Ascension Parish ends after suspect crashes vehicle

1 hour 2 minutes 5 seconds ago Friday, May 22 2026 May 22, 2026 May 22, 2026 9:35 AM May 22, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES — A Wednesday morning pursuit involving troopers from the Louisiana State Police ended with a suspect in the hospital. 

According to the Louisiana State Police, troopers attempted to stop a vehicle on La. 621 near K C Road in  Ascension Parish for a seatbelt violation shortly after 9:30 a.m. 

Troopers said the driver led them on a pursuit, which ended when the driver crashed. The driver was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries and will be booked upon his release.

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The suspect's identity has yet to be released. 

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