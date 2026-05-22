Wednesday morning pursuit on La. 621 in Ascension Parish ends after suspect crashes vehicle

GONZALES — A Wednesday morning pursuit involving troopers from the Louisiana State Police ended with a suspect in the hospital.

According to the Louisiana State Police, troopers attempted to stop a vehicle on La. 621 near K C Road in Ascension Parish for a seatbelt violation shortly after 9:30 a.m.

Troopers said the driver led them on a pursuit, which ended when the driver crashed. The driver was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries and will be booked upon his release.

The suspect's identity has yet to be released.