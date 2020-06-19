Juneteenth celebrations continue in Baton Rouge Friday, Saturday

BATON ROUGE - Individuals and organizations across the capital city are participating in Juneteenth Day events to honor the day all African Americans in the United States were officially freed from forced enslavement.

Step Up Louisiana, an organization dedicated to supporting movements that end systemic racism and injustice, is holding a socially-distanced Juneteenth event Friday, at 9 a.m. on the front lawn of the Governor's Mansion (1001 Capitol Access Road).

The event, called the Black Joy Experience, acknowledges Black Americans who contributed to Louisiana's social, economic, and political progression throughout history.

In addition to this organization's event, The Baton Rouge African American Museum (BRAAM), Community Against Drugs and Violence (CADAV), and State Representative C Denise Marcelle are celebrating Juneteenth together in solidarity on Saturday, June 20th.

In the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, for the first time in Baton Rouge the three entities that typically host annual Juneteenth celebrations are unifying in to create The Inaugural Unified Juneteenth Caravan 2020.

The caravan will allow the community to recognize the national holiday while social distancing.

The three collaborators are also supporting legislation for the formation of Juneteenth as a state holiday, unity and appreciation for diversity in Louisiana's communities, police reform and social justice, voting rights, and economic growth in underserved areas.

The Juneteenth Caravan will line up at 10:30 AM on Saturday, June 20th at Memorial Stadium where registered participants will remain with their vehicles for a brief Juneteenth presentation by Judge John Michael Guidry. It will travel throughout the city from 22nd, to North Street, to Gus Young, North Foster, Evangeline, Plank Road, and 72nd Avenue ending at Scenic Hwy.

Additional upcoming Juneteenth Celebrations are listed below:

FRIDAY JUNE 19TH JUNETEENTH EVENTS

-Juneteenth Unity Press Conference (11am / Local News Stations / Community Partners)

-The Hate You Give Virtual Discussion (7pm / Zoom: 303 557 3854 / @theletregeg

-Unity Glow Bike Ride (6-7pm / 3817 Florida St. / $30 per bike / Geaux Ride)

-Millennial Park Juneteenth Block Party (6-8pm / 3817 Florida St. / Food, Family & Music)

-KAWD Juneteenth Day Celebration (6-10pm /4242 Government / Art, Music & Poetry)

SATURDAY JUNE 20TH JUNETEENTH EVENTS

-Louisiana Suit Up March (10 am / 100 North Blvd. (Old State Capitol)

-Juneteenth Unity Downtown Festival (3-9pm / 200 North Blvd / Bring a blanket)

-BR For The People & The Renaissance Louisiana Council of Collegiate Leadership