June 2022 tied for the hottest June on record

By: The Storm Station Meteorologists

After a significant hot stretch, it is no surprise that June 2022 is one of the hottest ever. The average temperature for the whole month came in as 83.9°, in a three way tie for the hottest June on record. 

There was a 9 day stretch of days with temperatures maxing out at 97° or higher. The air temperatures never reached 100°, but the high temperature hit 99° on June 23rd, 24th, and 25th. 

The coolest temperature for the month was 69° achieved most recently on June 5th.

