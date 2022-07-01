June 2022 tied for the hottest June on record

After a significant hot stretch, it is no surprise that June 2022 is one of the hottest ever. The average temperature for the whole month came in as 83.9°, in a three way tie for the hottest June on record.

There was a 9 day stretch of days with temperatures maxing out at 97° or higher. The air temperatures never reached 100°, but the high temperature hit 99° on June 23rd, 24th, and 25th.

The coolest temperature for the month was 69° achieved most recently on June 5th.