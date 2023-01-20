Judge: Texas lawyer accused of setting ex's home on fire will stay jailed without bond

BATON ROUGE - Christian King, the lawyer accused of setting fire to his ex's home in a brazen arson attack caught on security video, is being held without bond and his charges were upgraded following a pre-trial hearing.

King is a Texas-based lawyer accused of violating a protective order against his ex and their shared child. According to the victim, Breanna Jones, King had threatened her and her family several times leading up to the alleged arson.

A report from the Assured Supervision Accountability Program revealed that King had repeatedly violated the Jones' "stay away" zone in recent weeks, including the morning that Jones' home was set on fire.

King was originally charged with simple arson, but following his pre-trial hearing, the charge was upgraded to aggravated arson. The judge also decided he would be held without bond prior to his trial.

King was due to appear in Baton Rouge court Wednesday, but that appearance was pushed to Friday after he claimed he was not able to contact his attorney to inform them about the hearing.