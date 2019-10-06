Judge temporarily blocks suspension of Tigerland bar's license

BATON ROUGE - A popular bar near LSU's campus has been allowed to reopen after its license was pulled in the wake of a police sting operation.

A judge blocked the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control from enforcing the suspension of the license which allows Reggie's to serve beer and liquor Monday.

The ATC released a statement on the judge's temporary restraining order Monday afternoon.

"The TRO was granted unilaterally, without giving the ATC the opportunity to file responsive pleadings. However, the action simply delays penalties authorized by state law for the clear public safety and welfare violations Reggie's bar admits to within its petition," the statement read. "It is clear that the purpose of this TRO was to allow Reggie's to open for the 4th of July because there was already a hearing scheduled on July 5 where remedial measures could be approved without the need for court action."

The ATC first pulled the bar's license following a BRPD sting operation that resulted in the arrest of 37 people in Tigerland, several of whom were arrested for underage drinking.

WBRZ.com first reported details of the sting Wednesday. Police said there was an increase in underage activity at the bar on a night of heavily-advertised drinking specials.

In addition to the arrests made, the bar was found to be guilty of several health violations. Some of the "critical" violations are as follows:

Food held under unsanitary conditions where it may have been rendered "injurious to health"



No accessible hand-washing station for employees behind the bar



Bottles of beer stored in standing water



Food contact surfaces and utensils unclean to sight and touch

The ATC says it will respect the judge's ruling and refrain from enforcing the suspension until the court hearing scheduled for July 11 is conducted. The ATC hearing, originally scheduled for Wednesday, will be moved to July 13. Representatives of Reggie's bar will be required to attend.

A list of the bar's health violations can be found below.