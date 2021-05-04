Judge says Kevin Spacey's accuser must reveal his identity for trial to proceed

Kevin Spacey

In 2017, multiple men came forward with accusations against Academy Award winning actor Kevin Spacey, claiming that he'd either sexually harassed or assaulted them.

While some, such as actor Anthony Rapp, chose to openly identify themselves and publicly discuss the allegations leveled against Spacey, at least one man opted on concealing his identity and only referring to himself as "C.D." in court documents.

But, according to a recent CNN report, Manhattan Federal Judge Lewis A. Kaplan says the man must identify himself within ten days for a civil case against the actor to proceed.

Judge Kaplan explained that the public has a legitimate interest in knowing the identity of the alleged victim, as "interest is magnified because C.D. has made his allegations against a public figure."

C.D. claims Spacey sexually assaulted him when he was a 14 year old student in Spacey's Westchester County, New York acting class in 1981.

According to court documents, the man says that when he turned 14, he and Spacey engaged in a sexual relationship.

In a recent letter to the court, C.D.'s attorney stated that he "has reluctantly decided" that "he is emotionally unable to proceed with the action and will discontinue his claims" if the court denies his motion to proceed by pseudonym, CNN reports.

Judge Kaplan added, "Though C.D. is correct that the public generally has an interest in protecting those who make sexual assault allegations so that they are not deterred from vindicating their rights, it does not follow that the public has an interest in maintaining the anonymity of every person who alleges sexual assault or other misconduct of a highly personal nature."