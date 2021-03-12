Judge rejects motion to throw out evidence in Dennis, Cynthia Perkins case

LIVINGSTON - Dennis Perkins and his wife Cynthia were back in court Friday in Livingston Parish.

The goal of the hearing was to have evidence thrown out on the grounds that the search warrants used to obtain the evidence were invalid.

"Did we lose today, we got in and we fought," Jarret Ambeau, attorney for Dennis Perkins said.



Ambeau argued that the search warrants, for the Perkins' computer didn't match with the dates of the investigation.



"We didn't accuse of anybody making this up, or did this on purpose, I don't think that is the case, but the facts in the warrant were not accurate, Ambeau said.



But District Judge Erica Sledge disagreed and ruled to allow the warrants along with video evidence collected to be used in court.



Prosecutor Matthew Derbes with the attorney general's office says the move was a desperate attempt to remove evidence in a disturbing, high-profile case with shocking video evidence.



"On video, yes Cynthia and Dennis Perkins on video. We have digital, that was introduced at

the last proceeding raping children, yes, " Derbes said.

The judge's decision to allow the search warrants in court can be appealed.