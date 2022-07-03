Judge orders new election in Maringouin after mayor loses re-election bid by 4 votes

MARINGOUIN - A judge has ordered a new election in Maringouin a week after a tight mayoral race ousted the town's incumbent.

Iberville Parish Clerk of Court Amy Patin says last week's results are being thrown out after Mayor Demi Vorise lost her bid for re-election by four votes. Patin says a judge signed an order declaring the mayor's race null and void. That judge is now trying to get the election placed on the December ballot.

In a petition filed by Vorise last week, she alleged her challenger, Maurice Harris, worked to register voters who were not legitimate residents of the area so that they would vote against the incumbent. She also said miscommunications about voting requirements contributed to the outcome.

Vorise has served as mayor since 2015. Her current term is scheduled to end next year.

You can read the full order from the judge here.