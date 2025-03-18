Judge dissolves order stopping execution; inmate due to die tonight at Angola

BATON ROUGE — A judge has dissolved his temporary order stopping an execution that was set for Tuesday night at Angola.

If no other court intervenes, Jessie Hoffman will die by nitrogen hypoxia at the Louisiana State Penitentiary.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Check later for more details. Our earlier story is below.

BATON ROUGE — Lawyers for the state of Louisiana told a judge there are no remaining issues to be settled as a condemned prisoner fights for his life: other courts have said executioners won't violate Jessie Hoffman's rights if they kill him Tuesday night with nitrogen gas.

Hoffman has brought claims alleging his First and Eight amendment rights would be violated if he is asphyxiated for the 1996 kidnapping, rape and murder of a New Orleans advertising executive.

Hoffman is a Buddhist who practices meditative breathing to remain calm, and he says a violent death would impact his reincarnation.

Hoffman is scheduled to die by nitrogen hypoxia between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Central time at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola.

Judge Richard "Chip" Moore of the 19th Judicial District in Baton Rouge temporarily delayed the execution and summoned lawyers to his courtroom in Baton Rouge.

He was considering Tuesday morning whether to let a Buddhist spiritual adviser testify on Hoffman's behalf. Lawyer Connell Archey, representing the state, said it wasn't necessary.

"This matter has already been tried" and Hoffman lost arguments in federal court, Archey said. It was pointless to follow the same path since precedent dictates that the execution should proceed, he said.

But Hoffman lawyer Kathryn Burke said Louisiana law allows people broader religious rights and that Hoffman should be allowed to pursue them.

Archey also said Hoffman's team engaged in "gamesmanship" but preparing the current court case last Wednesday but not bringing it until Monday. Burke said that while their motion was out together then, there was a federal court stay in effect at the time and it would have been rejected as moot.

The U.S. Supreme Court and federal courts in Alabama have upheld nitrogen hypoxia executions. Alabama has killed for people using the method.

Moore on Tuesday had not yet addressed the heart of Hoffman's case.

Witnesses for the state say that, if Hoffman breathes deeply, the nitrogen will force oxygen from his lungs and render him unconscious quickly. At a federal court hearing two weeks ago, Hoffman's witnesses said instinct would likely lead the inmate to hold his breathe and that he would die in a cruel or unusual manner

In a court filing Monday, Hoffman said breathing in pure nitrogen would impact his ability to practice meditative breathing and cause him to panic instead.

"When I have a panic attack, I cannot breathe," Hoffman wrote. Having a traumatic death can impact reincarnation, Hoffman's lawyers wrote.

"Mr. Hoffman sincerely believes that he must practice his Buddhist breathing exercises at the critical transition between life and death, called the Bardo," the lawyers wrote. "He believes that if he has traumatic final moments, they can negatively impact the Bardo, which can lead to a negative rebirth."

The inmate's lawyers said Tuesday that their request to have him in court for the hearing - set for 8.5 hours before the execution window opens - was rejected.

A federal judge said the nitrogen hypoxia method of execution relies on inmates taking an active part in their own executions. She stopped the execution to let Hoffman claim that other methods would be more humane, but a panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans overturned her ruling.

Hoffman was scheduled to die Tuesday night for the 1996 killing of Mary "Molly" Elliot. She was abducted in New Orleans and taken to St. Tammany Parish, where she was raped and then shot execution-style and left in wetlands along the Pearl River.

Moore told lawyers for the state to say why Hoffman should die Tuesday night, and told executioners they could not kill Hoffman pending the results of the court hearing.

It is still possible that the inmate will die as scheduled, though his lawyers expressed hope that he would be given time to argue his case that a nitrogen hypoxia execution violates his religious rights under the Constitution.

"(T)he method of nitrogen gassing denies Jessie the opportunity to meditatively breathe during his final moments," lawyer Cecelia Kappel said in a statement Monday. "Our state law prohibits the government from interfering with the exercise of religious faith, and Judge Moore will decide the important question of whether the state of Louisiana can take away someone’s ability to practice their religion at such a critical moment as the transition between life and death."