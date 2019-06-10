Judge lowers bond for man indicted in killing of LSU basketball star Wayde Sims

91°
3 hours 26 minutes 28 seconds ago Monday, June 10 2019 Jun 10, 2019 June 10, 2019 1:47 PM June 10, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - A man accused of shooting and killing LSU athlete Wayde Sims during a fight last year received a lower bond Monday, but he will not be allowed out of jail.

It was Dyteon Simpson's first court appearance since March, when he penned an unorthodox letter to Judge Don Johnson saying he was "totally remorseful" and asking for the judge to reduce his $350,000 bond.

"Sir my reason for writing this brief notation is to inquire and ask of you to please take into consideration as for giving me a bond reduction," the letter read in part.

Simpson also claimed his family is struggling without him, specifically citing his mother, her four other children and his own child, who's less than a year old.

While the judge agreed to reduce his bond to $149,000, Simpson will not be allowed to make bail at this time. 

Police say Simpson shot Sims in September after the basketball player intervened in a fight between the alleged killer and one of Sims' friends. Video recorded by bystanders appeared to show Simpson firing a single shot at Sims, which officials say struck him in the face.

