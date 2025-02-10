Latest Weather Blog
Judge dismisses BRPD, City-Parish from civil suit connected to 2023 fatal police chase
BATON ROUGE - A judge presiding over the civil suit connected to the deaths of Caroline Gill and Maggie Dunn, two teenagers killed when an Addis Police officer slammed into their car during a chase, said that the City-Parish and BRPD are not liable for the girls' deaths.
In Judge Brian Jackson's ruling, he said even though BRPD officers started the chase, they were not directly liable for the crash.
"The Court reluctantly concludes that the causal chain is simply too attenuated to hold the City-Parish accountable for the acts of another municipality's employee," the suit dismissal said.
Dunn and Gill were in the car together when former Addis officer David Cauthron ran a red light and smashed into their car. BRPD officers started the chase that ran from East Baton Rouge to West Baton Rouge.
Judge Jackson said that one municipality cannot be liable for another municipality's employee. Even with the dismissal of the City-Parish, the civil suit continues.
