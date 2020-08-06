Judge Chip Moore signs qualifying paperwork from hospital ahead of fall election

BATON ROUGE - Judge Chip Moore, who's been hospitalized with the coronavirus for nearly a month, officially signed his own qualifying paperwork for the fall election Thursday.

Moore's team announced Thursday that the judge was able to sign his paperwork at Our Lady of the Lake. He is currently undergoing physical therapy and is able to speak, according to his family.

Last month, the Louisiana Supreme Court ruled in favor of Moore and allowed his team to submit qualifying paperwork on his behalf in order to meet the state deadline for the Nov. 3 election.

Moore was first hospitalized in early July and has gradually improved in recent weeks. He was finally moved out of the ICU this past week.