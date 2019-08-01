Joyriding kids play demolition derby with Ascension school buses in parking lot

DONALDSONVILLE – Some renegade kids took at least four school buses on a joyride through the parking lot of a westside Ascension Parish high school leaving behind a trail of damage.

Buses appear to have been broken into and started at Donaldsonville High overnight. Kids were able to start the buses and drive them around the parking lot, crashing one into the building. Another appears to have crashed into a vehicle in the parking lot and two others have broken windows, according to WBRZ reporter Bess Casserleigh who has been on the scene of the situation since Thursday morning.

On Facebook, eyewitnesses posted juveniles may have been driving the buses around the parking lot like a demolition derby and drag race.

No injuries were reported.

WBRZ obtained a picture that showed a brick wall at the school was smashed.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

School starts next week.

