John Calipari steps down as head coach of Kentucky hoops, move to Arkansas expected
LEXINGTON — John Calipari announced via social media that he is stepping away from the Kentucky basketball program after the last 15 years with the Wildcats.
Calipari said via a video recorded at his home that over "the last few weeks we've come to realize that this program probably needs to hear another voice.”
It has been reported that the 2012 national title winning coach will become the next head coach at Arkansas after Eric Musselman left to take over the USC program in California.
Calipari added, “We’ve loved it here, but we think it’s time for us to step away and step away completely from the program.”
The Wildcats have struggled to get back to their championship caliber after making four Final Four appearances, they've gone 1-3 in their last three NCAA Tournament appearances including a first-round exit this season.
Calipari was 410-123 in 15 seasons at Kentucky, and had five years left on his deal at Kentucky.
