43°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Joey Chestnut places 2nd in pizza eating competition near LSU

4 hours 19 minutes 20 seconds ago Saturday, November 13 2021 Nov 13, 2021 November 13, 2021 5:17 PM November 13, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Competitive eater Joey Chestnut lost at his own game Saturday afternoon and was out-eaten by winner Geoff Esper. 

Fat Boy's Pizza held their second-annual 2-foot slice pizza eating competition before the LSU and Arkansas football game. Chestnut placed second, eating four and a half slices in 10 minutes.

Trending News

In 2019, Chestnut ate six-and-a-half slices of pizza during the Fat Boy's Pizza eating competition in Metairie.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days