Joe Burrow wears his dad's throwback Canadian football jersey before Bengals game
CINCINNATI - Former LSU quarterback and current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow wanted to represent his family's history of playing football in his pre-game walk to the field.
Burrow showed up wearing the jersey of his father, Jim, when he played defensive back for the Canadian Football League's Montreal Alouettes from 1977 to 1980.
Jim Burrow also coached at Ohio University for 13 years before retiring, allowing him to be a constant presence at Burrow's LSU games in 2019.
