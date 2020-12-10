Joe Biden selects Susan Rice to lead White House Domestic Policy Council

Susan Rice

President-elect Joe Biden continues to select members of his administration with the Thursday morning announcement of his choice to have Susan Rice lead the White House Domestic Party Council, CNN reports.

Rice, a Stanford University-educated former Rhodes scholar has a close relationship with Biden and brings vast experience in foreign policy to her new role.

She served as national security advisor under the Obama administration.

That said, Rice is also considered a controversial figure, criticized by some as being abrasive and for running a National Security Council that didn't cooperate well with other agencies, CNN notes.

The 55-year-old diplomat can take on her new role as head of the White House Domestic Party Council without Senate confirmation.