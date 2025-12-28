Jindal garners asterisk in CNN poll, mulls skipping undercard debate

BATON ROUGE – Bobby Jindal failed to receive the necessary 2.5 percent support in a CNN poll to earn his place on the main stage event at the next Republican national debate.

In the latest CNN/ORC poll published Tuesday, Jindal joined Jim Gilmore and George Pataki with less than 1 percent support from the 465 Republicans polled.

When respondents were asked who would be their first choice among the current GOP candidates, Jindal received an asterisk, or less than 1 percent support. But when asked for their second choice, one percent of the polled republicans would choose Jindal.

CNBC’s rules require candidates to average at least 2.5 percent average in NBC, ABC, CBS, FOX, CNN and Bloomberg polls to qualify for the main stage event on October 28.

Candidates that garner less than the required 2.5 percent will be invited to the 5 p.m. “undercard” debate.

Jindal has been polling at or below 1 percent in all of those polls, including the CNN/ORC poll published Tuesday.

The governor told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Tuesday that he has not committed to participating in CNBC’s “undercard” debate.

“We haven’t made a decision yet,” Jindal said. “They still have the opportunity to do the right thing.”