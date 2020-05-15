Latest Weather Blog
Jewel Newman Community Center to remain closed until further notice
BATON ROUGE - Though Phase 1 of the statewide reopening begins Friday, officials with the Jewel Newman Community Center on Central Road announced that the Center will remain closed at this time.
An announcement was issued Friday, stating that a date for re-opening will be announced later.
In addition to the community center, also housed at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center is Council on Aging Senior Center, Baton Rouge Primary Care Medical Clinic, City-Parish Office of Human Development and Services, and Metro Council District 2 Office.
Each office has building level staff coverage to answer phones and check emails. Requests for services can be made directly to the specific office and protective masks must be worn for entry into the community center.
Click here for more information on the community center.
