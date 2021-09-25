JetBlue passenger accused of attacking flight attendant, attempting to break into cockpit

The FBI is investigating an incident aboard a JetBlue flight involving a passenger accused of violently assaulting a flight attendant in an attempt to get into the cockpit.

The Wednesday, September 22 incident happened on Flight 261 as it was en route to San Juan, Puerto Rico from Boston, according to an affidavit obtained from The Daily Beast.

The Insider identified the suspect as a man named Khalil El Dahr and said he's been accused of choking a flight attendant with a necktie.

Local media outlets said while in flight, El Dahr tried to make a cell phone call and it didn't go through. This angered him and shortly after the failed phone call, he rushed towards the plane's cockpit, yelling, in both Spanish and Arabic, that he wanted to be shot.

At this point, a flight attendant allegedly opened the cockpit door and El Dahr proceeded to choke her with his necktie. He's accused of kicking the flight attendant in the chest and tightening the necktie until she couldn't breathe.

Witnesses told the FBI it took multiple crew members to restrain El Dahr.

Once the plane landed, he was arrested for interference with flight crew members and attendants, which is a federal offense.

As of Friday, El Dahr was still in custody in Puerto Rico, and the FBI continues to investigate the accusations against him, according to a statement from FBI Public Affairs given to The Washington Post.