Jenna Marbles apologizes for offensive videos, temporarily leaves YouTube

Jenna Marbles Photo: YouTube

On Thursday, one of YouTube's most popular content creators, Jenna Marbles, posted a tearful video apologizing for previous content she'd created that smacks of racism and slut shaming, before telling viewers she would be taking a leave of absence from her YouTube channel.

In her apologetic video, Marbles pointed out the videos she'd uploaded that hurt some of her viewers and explained why she shouldn't have created them. One of the videos she referenced depicted Marbles dressed as Rapper Nicki Minaj in blackface. Marbles explained she hadn't even thought about it being offensive when she'd created the content, and is now embarrassed that she didn't.

Marbles, who’s been a YouTube content creator for ten years, said she's now labeled these offensive videos and some of her older content as "private," meaning they are no longer available for viewing on Youtube.

Towards the end of her apology, Marbles began to cry and told audiences she's decided to take a break from her YouTube Channel either permanently or temporarily.

"I just don't want content in the world that doesn't make sense that could be hurtful, harmful. I don't want it there," Marbles said.

Click here to view her full apology.

Born and raised in Rochester, N.Y., Marbles — whose real name is Jenna Mourey — joined YouTube in 2010 after graduating with a Masters in Psychology.

The 33-year-old now lives in Los Angeles. Marbles’ YouTube channel currently has more than 3 billion views to date and 20.2 million subscribers.

In 2015, Marbles signed with one of Los Angeles' most prestigious advertising agencies, CAA.