Jefferson Parish Sheriff: Deputies fatally shot man who killed girlfriend in front of them

AVONDALE — A man was shot to death by deputies with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office on Monday night after the man murdered his girlfriend before their eyes, Sheriff Joe Lopinto said, according to a WWL-TV report.

Lopinto described the horrifying scene during a Monday night news conference, saying three deputies were summoned to a residence near Grambling Court and Butler Drive in Avondale after a neighbor informed authorities about a situation involving "a male beating up a female."

Sheriff Lopinto said, "There were several shots that were fired (before deputies arrived), according to the caller."

When deputies got to the home, they saw the man and his girlfriend in the street and arguing.

"The man produced a revolver and placed it up on the female's neck, fatally shooting the female," Lopinto said. "When he killed her, (the deputies) returned fire at that time and tried to render aid but were obviously unsuccessful."

The unidentified couple died at the scene.

Though neither of their names have been released, Sheriff Lopinto said they were an unmarried couple with one adult child who was not in the home at the time of the murder.

WWL-TV says Lopinto added that deputies had been called to the home before for domestic disturbances, but he did not have any additional details about those incidents.

The three deputies involved in the shooting were not injured.