Jefferson Parish deputies looking for escaped inmate who stole patrol car

JEFFERSON PARISH - Deputies in Jefferson Parish are searching an escaped inmate who stole a patrol car after pepper spraying a deputy Sunday evening.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said inmate Leon Ruffin, who was in jail for second-degree murder, was transported to a medical facility around 12 p.m. after reportedly having a seizure. Lopinto added that Ruffin had been in custody since July 2023 and spent a considerable amount of time in the jail's medical wing—possibly for fake injuries.

Sheriff Lopinto said a deputy went to pick Ruffin up around 6:30 p.m. He was placed into the car and before they left the complex, the deputy stopped the vehicle because Ruffin was causing an unknown disturbance. When the deputy opened the back door, Ruffin pepper sprayed her and stole the police unit.

The deputy fired three shots in the direction of the car, but officials are unsure if Ruffin was hit. He also took off a walking boot that he had been wearing and left it at the scene.

Lopinto said the deputy still had her pepper spray, taser and gun when she was treated at the hospital. She was reportedly in good spirits. They are unsure where Ruffin got the substance.

Lopinto said Ruffin stole a marked Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office unit which was found unoccupied in Algiers three hours later. Ruffin has no reported firearms other than the pepper spray, but Sheriff Lopinto said he should be considered armed and dangerous.